RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record

Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record

Neuer rewrites Bayern's Champions League history!
Football news Today, 16:21
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1921248173009334683

In the opening round of the Champions League, Bayern hosts Chelsea, and their legendary goalkeeper has managed to set yet another record.

Details: Bayern Munich's shot-stopper Manuel Neuer has set a new club milestone. In this Champions League fixture, he took to the pitch at the age of 39 years and 174 days, becoming the oldest player ever to represent Bayern in the history of the competition.

With this, Neuer surpassed the legendary Lothar Matthäus, who featured in the Champions League for Bayern at 38 years and 353 days old.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Nicolas Jackson Football news Today, 06:07 Can Nicolas Jackson play against Chelsea? What do UEFA regulations say?
Related Team News
A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal Football news Today, 16:42 A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal
Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea Football news Today, 16:20 Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea
Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea Football news Today, 14:30 Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea
Raheem Sterling. Football news Today, 08:52 "He is being treated so badly." Agbonlahor comes to Sterling's defense at Chelsea
Stamford Bridge. Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea could face an absurd punishment for breaching football association rules
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:35 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025
Related Tournament News
For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round Football news Today, 17:42 For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round
Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan Football news Today, 17:04 Madness. Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a Liverpool fan
Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition Football news Today, 17:01 Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition
Disastrous start for Atlético! Simeone's team keeps setting unwanted records Football news Today, 15:51 Atletico suffer worst start in history! Simeone’s side continues to set unwanted records
Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty Football news Today, 15:51 Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty
Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs Football news Today, 15:41 Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores