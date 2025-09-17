Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record

Neuer rewrites Bayern's Champions League history!

In the opening round of the Champions League, Bayern hosts Chelsea, and their legendary goalkeeper has managed to set yet another record.

Details: Bayern Munich's shot-stopper Manuel Neuer has set a new club milestone. In this Champions League fixture, he took to the pitch at the age of 39 years and 174 days, becoming the oldest player ever to represent Bayern in the history of the competition.

With this, Neuer surpassed the legendary Lothar Matthäus, who featured in the Champions League for Bayern at 38 years and 353 days old.