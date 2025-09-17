Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea

Another injury hits Bayern.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are facing off in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, and the German side suffered another setback in this match.

Details: At the start of the second half, Bayern’s full-back Josip Stanišić made a burst past an opponent but immediately grabbed his leg and fell. After brief medical attention, he left the field. Defender Sasha Boe came on as his replacement.

We recently reported that Rafael Guerreiro sustained a minor abdominal muscle injury. Jamal Musiala is also sidelined, along with Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito. Now Stanisic has been added to the list.

