Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea

Another injury hits Bayern.
Football news Today, 16:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich and Chelsea are facing off in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, and the German side suffered another setback in this match.

Details: At the start of the second half, Bayern’s full-back Josip Stanišić made a burst past an opponent but immediately grabbed his leg and fell. After brief medical attention, he left the field. Defender Sasha Boe came on as his replacement.

We recently reported that Rafael Guerreiro sustained a minor abdominal muscle injury. Jamal Musiala is also sidelined, along with Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito. Now Stanisic has been added to the list.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full group-stage calendar for the 2025/26 season. Eight matchdays are scheduled, running from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

