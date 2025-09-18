RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another setback! The nature of Stanišić's injury revealed. Bayern at risk of losing another defender

Another setback! The nature of Stanišić's injury revealed. Bayern at risk of losing another defender

Disheartening news for Bayern fans.
Football news Today, 11:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Josip Stanisic of Bayern Munich receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Getty Images

Bayern's defensive woes are only getting worse.

Details: According to SkySports, 25-year-old Bayern Munich full-back Josip Stanišić has suffered a medial ligament injury in his right knee.

In yesterday's Champions League group stage opener against Chelsea, Stanišić picked up the injury in the second half during an aerial duel. He took a heavy blow to the outside of his knee in that moment, but didn't immediately feel severe pain and continued playing. However, after a short while, he collapsed to the turf and was forced to leave the pitch in the 51st minute.

Currently, there is no official timeline for his recovery. However, Bayern could be facing a serious selection crisis, as the injury list already includes Alphonso Davies (torn ACL), Hiroki Ito (metatarsal fracture), and Raphaël Guerreiro (abdominal muscle injury).

Reminder: Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record Football news Yesterday, 16:21 Age is just a number! Neuer sets new club record
Nicolas Jackson Football news Yesterday, 06:07 Can Nicolas Jackson play against Chelsea? What do UEFA regulations say?
Related Team News
"I hope I don't look that old" - Neuer reacts to overtaking Matthäus to become the club's oldest player to play in the Champions League Football news Today, 11:13 "I hope I don't look that old" - Neuer reacts to overtaking Matthäus to become the club's oldest player to play in the Champions League
Raheem Sterling Football news Today, 09:30 Rodgers wants to reunite with Sterling at Celtic
Carragher slams Chelsea and claims the club is showing no progress Football news Today, 07:47 Carragher slams Chelsea and claims the club is showing no progress
Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26 Football news Today, 07:19 Manchester United vs Chelsea: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 5 online in 2025/26
A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal Football news Yesterday, 16:42 A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal
Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Another blow for Bayern. Josip Stanišić unable to continue against Chelsea
Related Tournament News
"I was surprised by how well he played those 60 minutes" – Arne Slot praises Isak's debut Football news Today, 10:51 "I was surprised by how well he played those 60 minutes" – Arne Slot praises Isak's debut
Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match Football news Today, 08:59 Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match
Kevin De Bruyne plays for Napoli Football news Today, 08:47 Napoli reminds fans of Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester return ahead of clash with City
Mohamed Salah in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 08:13 One of the heroes. Salah shares photo from Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Football news Today, 07:53 Erling Haaland shares new photo ahead of Champions League kick-off
Diego Simeone. Football news Today, 07:10 "It's a bit cowardly." The fan who clashed with Simeone responds to the Atlético coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores