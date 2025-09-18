Another setback! The nature of Stanišić's injury revealed. Bayern at risk of losing another defender
Bayern's defensive woes are only getting worse.
Details: According to SkySports, 25-year-old Bayern Munich full-back Josip Stanišić has suffered a medial ligament injury in his right knee.
In yesterday's Champions League group stage opener against Chelsea, Stanišić picked up the injury in the second half during an aerial duel. He took a heavy blow to the outside of his knee in that moment, but didn't immediately feel severe pain and continued playing. However, after a short while, he collapsed to the turf and was forced to leave the pitch in the 51st minute.
Currently, there is no official timeline for his recovery. However, Bayern could be facing a serious selection crisis, as the injury list already includes Alphonso Davies (torn ACL), Hiroki Ito (metatarsal fracture), and Raphaël Guerreiro (abdominal muscle injury).
