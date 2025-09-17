RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Chelsea could face an absurd punishment for breaching football association rules

Chelsea could face an absurd punishment for breaching football association rules

And it might not be a punishment at all.
Football news Today, 05:00
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

Chelsea has found itself at the center of a scandal, with as many as 74 cases of financial rule violations by the Football Association. Experts are speculating about what kind of punishment the London club might face.

Details: According to financial expert Keith Wyness, Chelsea could be hit not only with a hefty fine but also with a transfer ban—which, given the already deep squad of the London club, might not be a punishment at all.

Quote: "If a transfer ban ends up being the only sporting punishment, it would be a bit of a joke, since Chelsea already have plenty of players in their ranks. I think we're talking about a fine in the region of £15–20 million. But a transfer ban for Chelsea isn't the harshest penalty—they have enough players, and missing one or two transfer windows is unlikely to hurt them much," Wyness told Football Insider.

Reminder: It was previously reported that in such a situation, a logical punishment for Chelsea would be a points deduction.

