Chelsea could face an absurd punishment for breaching football association rules

And it might not be a punishment at all.

Chelsea has found itself at the center of a scandal, with as many as 74 cases of financial rule violations by the Football Association. Experts are speculating about what kind of punishment the London club might face.

Details: According to financial expert Keith Wyness, Chelsea could be hit not only with a hefty fine but also with a transfer ban—which, given the already deep squad of the London club, might not be a punishment at all.

Quote: "If a transfer ban ends up being the only sporting punishment, it would be a bit of a joke, since Chelsea already have plenty of players in their ranks. I think we're talking about a fine in the region of £15–20 million. But a transfer ban for Chelsea isn't the harshest penalty—they have enough players, and missing one or two transfer windows is unlikely to hurt them much," Wyness told Football Insider.

Reminder: It was previously reported that in such a situation, a logical punishment for Chelsea would be a points deduction.