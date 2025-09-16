RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Expert believes FA should deduct points from Chelsea following investigation

Expert believes FA should deduct points from Chelsea following investigation

He argues that a sporting advantage was gained.
Football news Today, 04:28
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Recently, the Football Association launched an investigation into financial rule breaches by London’s Chelsea. Experts believe that the Blues should face severe punishment as a result.

Details: Financial expert Stefan Borson believes that Chelsea’s violations allowed them to sign players they otherwise couldn’t afford. This, in turn, created a sporting advantage outside the rules. And if there was a sporting advantage, the punishment should also be sporting.

Quote: “I think there are strong arguments that Chelsea gained a sporting advantage. It appears they were able to sign players they otherwise couldn’t have afforded. These players played a key role in the club’s successes and the subsequent profits from transfers.

On this basis, it can be argued that an advantage did exist. I haven’t seen any convincing arguments to the contrary. And if there was a sporting advantage, then the punishment should also be sporting—meaning a points deduction,” Borson told Football Insider.

