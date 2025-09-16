Expert believes FA should deduct points from Chelsea following investigation
Recently, the Football Association launched an investigation into financial rule breaches by London’s Chelsea. Experts believe that the Blues should face severe punishment as a result.
Details: Financial expert Stefan Borson believes that Chelsea’s violations allowed them to sign players they otherwise couldn’t afford. This, in turn, created a sporting advantage outside the rules. And if there was a sporting advantage, the punishment should also be sporting.
Quote: “I think there are strong arguments that Chelsea gained a sporting advantage. It appears they were able to sign players they otherwise couldn’t have afforded. These players played a key role in the club’s successes and the subsequent profits from transfers.
On this basis, it can be argued that an advantage did exist. I haven’t seen any convincing arguments to the contrary. And if there was a sporting advantage, then the punishment should also be sporting—meaning a points deduction,” Borson told Football Insider.