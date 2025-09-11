Urgent! Chelsea charged with 74 breaches of Football Association regulations

A serious investigation.

Chelsea's spending spree on the transfer market has always sparked outrage among rival fans, but now the issue has moved into the legal arena as the English Football Association launches its own investigation.

Details: The governing body has charged Chelsea with violations of Rules J1 and C2 of the Football Association's Agents Regulations, Rules A2 and A3 of the FA's Intermediaries Regulations, and Rules A1 and B3 regarding third-party investment in players.

The violations span from 2009 to 2022, but the investigation will focus primarily on the years 2011 to 2016. In total, Chelsea faces 74 separate charges. The London club has been given eight days to respond. While the repercussions remain unclear, possible sanctions include a transfer ban.

