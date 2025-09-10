Former Premier League referee at the center of scandal again! David Coote accused of making indecent video involving children

Another scandal: former Premier League referee to appear in court

Details: According to the Nottingham Post, former Premier League referee David Coote has once again found himself embroiled in a high-profile scandal. The 43-year-old official has been accused of producing an indecent video involving a child. The incident allegedly occurred on January 2, 2020, and falls under Category A—the most serious classification for such offenses. Coote is set to appear in court on September 11 for the initial hearing on the case.

According to police, the investigation began after officers seized the relevant video material in February of this year. The accused has been under conditional police supervision since August 12. Police representatives confirmed that Coote has been officially charged with producing an indecent image of a child and is awaiting trial.

Reminder: This is not the first high-profile incident involving the former referee. In June 2025, the Football Association charged him with an "aggravated breach" of regulations for comments made about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Coote was also dismissed in December 2024 after a video surfaced on social media containing offensive remarks about Klopp.

He previously faced sanctions from UEFA as well: in February 2025, he was banned until June 30, 2026, after a video emerged showing him using a rolled-up banknote to take white powder during the European Championship. In an interview with The Sun, Coote admitted that struggling to hide his sexual orientation and the resulting stress affected his behavior and drug use, which he said impacted both his career and personal life.

