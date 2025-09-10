RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction Photo: x.com/IpswichTown/ Author unknownn
12 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Ipswich, Portman Road
As part of the fifth round of the English Championship, Ipswich will face Sheffield United. The clash is set for Friday, September 12, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

After relegation from the Premier League, Ipswich Town is striving to adapt to the Championship and play attacking football. Under Kieran McKenna, the team focuses on rapid wing play and making the most of set pieces.

Clearly, promotion to the Premier League and the subsequent drop back down played a cruel trick on the Tractor Boys. To make matters worse, they lost their main stars, Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson.

Thanks to these transfers, Ipswich brought in a decent sum to their budget and were active in the transfer market. In addition to some big-money signings, it’s worth highlighting the loan move for Chuba Akpom from Ajax, who not long ago was a sensation in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

Unsurprisingly, the transfer market spending hasn’t delivered instant results. At least for now, Ipswich do not look like promotion contenders. After four rounds, they sit in the lower half of the table, still searching for their first win of the season, and they’ve already crashed out of the EFL Cup.

Sheffield United's start to the new season is reminiscent of Ipswich's plight. The Blades fought until the very end for Premier League promotion last season, but have been woeful at the beginning of this campaign.

Chris Wilder has been replaced as head coach by Rubén Sellés, under whom the team has prioritized a balanced approach, focusing on defensive discipline and physical battles in midfield.

The Blades lost several key players, attempting to fill the void with experienced veterans. The recent arrivals of Danny Ings and Ben Mee have yet to make an impact, as has the signing of Japhet Tanganga. These new faces haven’t had a chance to truly show their worth in the squad.

Nevertheless, United’s early-season results have been disastrous. In the opening round, Sheffield were thrashed by Bristol, then dumped out of the EFL Cup by Birmingham. A trio of narrow defeats to Swansea, Millwall, and Middlesbrough have left the team rock bottom. The Blades are the only team in the league yet to pick up a point.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are winless in 13 consecutive matches.
  • The Tractor Boys haven’t won at home for eight months.
  • Sheffield United have lost six games in a row.
  • The Blades have been beaten in all three away matches this season.
  • Ipswich average 0.8 goals per game at home, while Sheffield average 0.8 goals per game on the road.

Probable line-ups

  • Ipswich Town: Palmer, Davis, Greaves, O'Shea, Young, Matusiwa, Kayuste, McAteer, Philogene-Bidace, Chaplin, Szmodics.
  • Sheffield United: Cooper, Godfrey, Tanganga, Bindon, Burrows, Peck, Hamer, Chong, Barry, Brooks, Cannon.

H2H

Ipswich have not beaten Sheffield United since 2011.

Prediction

Both teams are in the midst of rebuilding—one dropped out of the Premier League, the other is adjusting after a managerial change. Ipswich, playing at home, will look to attack, while Sheffield United are likely to rely on counterattacks and set pieces. I’m backing over 2 total goals in this one.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
