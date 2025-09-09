Prediction on game W1(+18) Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the WNBA regular season, the Connecticut Sun will face off against the Atlanta Dream. The game is scheduled for the night of Thursday, September 11, with tip-off set for 01:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this matchup.

Match preview

In recent years, the Connecticut Sun have been considered one of the most stable and powerful teams in the league. Their style is built on physicality and high-intensity play on both ends of the floor.

The team dominates the boards, limiting opponents’ second-chance opportunities and controlling the paint. That remains the Sun’s main weapon against lighter, faster teams.

However, this season has been a clear disappointment for Connecticut. The Sun have long lost any playoff hopes and are closing out the regular campaign with nothing left at stake.

11th place out of 13 teams is certainly not the result fans and management expected. Major changes are likely on the horizon, as this season’s performance can only be described as a complete failure.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has reached the playoffs for the third straight year, and this time they did so with far more confidence than in past campaigns. This season is definitely a positive for the team, but the most important games are still ahead.

The Dream build their game around speed and aggressive offense. They prefer fast breaks and rely on perimeter shooting, keeping the tempo high. This approach makes Atlanta unpredictable and capable of explosive scoring runs, but it also leaves them vulnerable on defense.

Their main weakness remains play under the basket, but solid team play has helped cover for it. Second place in the standings is a testament to their strong season, and now fans expect a deep playoff run.

This final regular season game is crucial for the Dream. A win here could help them avoid a quarterfinal matchup with last year’s nemesis, the New York Liberty, so Atlanta’s motivation will be sky-high.

Match facts

Connecticut has won just one of their last five games.

Atlanta is riding a five-game winning streak.

The Dream have lost only once in their last nine road games.

Connecticut averages 76 points per game, while Atlanta puts up 84 per contest.

Players to watch

Rhyne Howard is having another stellar season, impressing with her recent form. The 25-year-old American is Atlanta Dream’s main weapon, and in a recent game against the Los Angeles Sparks, she dropped a staggering 37 points.

H2H

This season, Atlanta has won two head-to-head meetings against the Connecticut Sun, while the Sun have claimed one victory.

Prediction

These teams represent contrasting styles: Connecticut relies on physical power and dominance in the paint, while Atlanta is all about speed and perimeter shooting. This promises an intriguing matchup where the outcome will hinge on which team can impose their tempo. For the hosts, this game carries little significance, but for the visitors, a win is crucial. I’m backing the hosts with a +18 points handicap.