On September 10, 2025, the hardwood at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas will play host to a riveting regular season showdown in the WNBA: Las Vegas Aces versus Chicago Sky. Let’s break down the best bet for this matchup.

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces enter their penultimate game of the regular season—and their last home fixture—fully aware of the challenging finish that awaits. Their final regular season clash will be a road test against the Los Angeles Sparks, a team fiercely battling for the eighth and final playoff spot and unlikely to surrender victory easily. That makes this home stand absolutely critical for Las Vegas.

The Aces are in phenomenal form—an electric 14-game winning streak speaks volumes. Their last defeat came back in early August at the hands of Minnesota. At this stage, Las Vegas sits confidently in second place in the Western Conference, sharing the spot with the Atlanta Dream (28-14), while the Phoenix Mercury trail just one win behind. There’s no sign of the Aces taking their foot off the gas.

Offensively, Las Vegas is rock solid, averaging 83 points per game—the sixth-best mark in the league. Defensively, they do give up their share, allowing opponents 81.3 points on average (seventh in the WNBA). Heading into this clash with Chicago, Las Vegas is the clear favorite, a fact underpinned by head-to-head stats: the Aces have claimed victory in six of their last seven home games against the Sky.

Chicago Sky

Unlike their rivals, the Chicago Sky have no playoff ambitions left to chase. They languish in 12th place in the standings, with a record of 10 wins and 32 losses, merely playing out the remainder of their season. Their form is dismal: just one win in their last seven outings—against the Connecticut Sun—while all other contests ended in defeat. Stretching further back, Chicago has managed only two victories in their last 13 games.

The Sky own the league’s worst offense, putting up just 75.9 points per game on average, and their defense isn’t much better, ranking among the league’s weakest by conceding 85.6 points. The upcoming clash with Las Vegas will be their penultimate regular season game before hosting the New York Liberty—a game that promises to be anything but easy.

Head-to-head stats offer little comfort for Sky fans: Chicago has lost four straight to the Aces, and in their last 13 meetings, the Sky have managed just a single win.

Key facts and head-to-head record

The Las Vegas Aces have won 16 of their last 17 games.

The Aces have claimed victory in 11 of their last 12 home games.

The Chicago Sky have lost 6 of their last 7 games.

Chicago has dropped 10 of their last 11 games on the road.

Las Vegas has won 4 of their last 5 home matchups against Chicago.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky prediction

The Las Vegas Aces come into this contest in tremendous form, holding second place in the standings. Securing this home win is crucial for them to lock down their position. In stark contrast, the Chicago Sky are in a slump, riding a lengthy losing streak and with no playoff stakes left this season. Head-to-head stats are overwhelmingly in favor of Las Vegas, as Chicago has rarely managed to upset this opponent in recent years. All signs point to the Aces coming out highly motivated in their regular season home finale, and they are heavily favored to notch a convincing win. My bet for this game: Las Vegas Aces with a -15 point spread at odds of 1.62.