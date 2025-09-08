Prediction on game Total over 162 Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 10, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx will clash in a regular season WNBA showdown. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring for this matchup.

Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever head into their final regular season game having already secured a playoff berth. In recent outings, the team has shown impressive form, fighting hard to clinch a place in the top eight and notching two statement victories: a 97-77 home blowout over the Chicago Sky and a dominant 94-65 road win against the Washington Mystics. Offensively, Indiana ranks third in the league, averaging 84.9 points per game. On defense, however, they concede a considerable amount—81.7 points per game on average—putting them eighth in that category.

As for head-to-head battles against Minnesota on their home court, Indiana hasn’t come out on top in the last two meetings. However, in the current six-game series at home, the teams are dead even—three wins apiece.

Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx approach the end of the regular season as outright leaders, having already locked in the top spot both in their conference and in the overall standings with a 33-9 record. The Lynx have two games remaining: this one against Indiana and a home matchup with the Golden State Valkyries. Minnesota boasts the highest-scoring offense in the league, pouring in an average of 86.7 points per game, while their defense is equally formidable—allowing just 77.1 points per game, good for second-best in the league.

The rivals have already squared off twice this season, with both contests going Minnesota’s way. Both games were high-scoring affairs, with the combined total surpassing 180 points.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

4 of Indiana’s last 5 games finished with a total under 164.5 points.

Minnesota Lynx have won 3 of their last 4 games.

Minnesota Lynx have won 3 of their last 4 road games.

Minnesota Lynx have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

4 of the last 5 head-to-head games ended with a total over 163.5 points.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction

Both teams come into this matchup free from any playoff pressure: Minnesota has already clinched the regular season’s top spot, while Indiana secured a playoff berth in the previous round. Historically, their meetings have been entertaining and high-scoring. With both sides ranking among the league’s most productive offenses this season, there’s every reason to expect a thrilling, high-octane season finale in Indianapolis. My pick for this game: total over 162 points at odds of 1.61.