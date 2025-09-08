Prediction on game Total over 152 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the regular season of the WNBA, a showdown awaits between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics. The clash will take place in New York on the night of Wednesday, September 10. Tip-off is set for 01:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a high-scoring affair in this one.

Match preview

New York Liberty have been rock-solid at home, relying on rapid transitions from defense to offense and relentless off-ball movement. The team aims to control the pace and exploit its offensive strengths.

Key players play a pivotal role, able to generate scoring chances both individually and through slick combinations, making Liberty’s attack unpredictable. However, they sometimes struggle to defend strong perimeter shooting, so rebounding and defending the three-point line will be crucial against Washington.

The Liberty’s home record shows they’re capable of putting up big numbers, especially in up-tempo contests. Their home court gives them the platform to dictate the pace and create advantages in dynamic situations, making them clear favorites in this matchup.

The team has already clinched a playoff berth and will almost certainly finish fifth in the overall standings. After last season’s triumph, that’s a slight step back, but the decisive games are still ahead.

For the Washington Mystics, the main objective coming into this contest is to build on-court chemistry ahead of the new season. Their focus is on trying to control the tempo and limit mistakes, especially against a fast-paced opponent like the Liberty.

The Mystics have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, signaling an impending overhaul. Changes are needed, including to the roster, as the team has failed to meet its primary goal.

In New York, the capital’s team will be among the first to wrap up its regular season. Washington is set to finish 10th in the standings and currently has 27 losses from 43 games.

It’s unlikely they’ll go out with a bang, and this campaign has been even more disappointing than 2024, when the Mystics narrowly lost out to Atlanta for the eighth spot.

Match facts

The Liberty have won just one of their past three games.

The Mystics are on a nine-game losing streak.

Liberty average 84 points per game, while the Mystics average 77 points per game.

Players to watch

New York’s main weapon remains Breanna Stewart. After recovering from injury, she’s regaining her form with each outing, averaging over 18 points per game—a truly impressive mark.

H2H

The Liberty have beaten the Mystics in nine straight encounters.

Washington hasn’t won in New York since 2023.

Prediction

New York Liberty will look to attack aggressively, leveraging their home-court advantage, while the Washington Mystics will search for chances in fast breaks and crisp passing. With neither team having much at stake, expect a free-flowing, high-scoring game. My pick is for the total to go over 152 points.