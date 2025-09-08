Prediction on game Win Malta Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In an international friendly, Malta will go head-to-head with San Marino. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, with kick-off at 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a prediction on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Malta approaches this fixture aiming to showcase a confident and organized performance. Given the level of their opponent, the Maltese have a genuine shot at securing their first win of 2025.

Traditionally focused on defense, Malta's coaching staff are expected to use this friendly to experiment with attacking formations and give younger players valuable minutes. The main objective is to improve finishing and strengthen the link-up play between the lines.

Home advantage and the support of the local crowd could provide an extra boost for Malta. The team will look to control the tempo, steadily ramp up the pressure, and draw on their experience playing against sides of similar calibre.

In their last World Cup qualifying match, Malta let a win slip away in Lithuania, conceding a penalty in the 90+6th minute. After five games, they sit at the bottom of their qualifying group.

San Marino, perennial underdogs in international football, will focus on defending and minimizing risks. Their main goal is to keep a clean sheet and take advantage of counter-attacking opportunities, which could prove decisive.

The team emphasizes discipline and collective defensive effort, aiming to neutralize the opposition's key players. Offensively, they will rely on set pieces and quick balls forward, hoping to capitalize on individual errors or rare chances.

Head-to-head history shows San Marino usually chasing the game, but friendlies provide an opportunity to test new tactics. Against opponents of a similar standard, San Marino has often tried to play a different style, as seen in the UEFA Nations League D division.

In official matches, the picture remains bleak. San Marino has lost all five of their World Cup qualifiers, most recently suffering a 6-0 defeat to Bosnia.

Match facts

Malta has scored just once in their last six matches.

The Maltese have lost only one of their last seven home games.

San Marino has suffered five consecutive defeats with an aggregate score of 1:18.

San Marino has lost 13 of their last 14 away matches.

Malta averages 0.5 goals per home game, while San Marino averages 0.4 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

Malta : Bonello, Muscat, Shaw, Pepe, Birmann, Satariano, Paiber, Mbong, Chouaref, Mbong, Cardona.

: Bonello, Muscat, Shaw, Pepe, Birmann, Satariano, Paiber, Mbong, Chouaref, Mbong, Cardona. San Marino: Colombo, Fabbri, Cevoli, Valentini, Riccardi, Capicchioni, Zannoni, Mularoni, Berardi, Contadini, Nanni.

H2H

The two teams have met three times, with Malta celebrating victory on each occasion.

Prediction

Malta will look to control the game and create chances, while San Marino will focus on defending and the occasional counter-attack. While the visitors can't be called outright underdogs, Malta are clear favourites. My pick: a home win.