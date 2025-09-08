RU RU ES ES FR FR
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 9 September 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction facebook.com/footballzim
09 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Tuesday, September 9, in the 8th round of CAF World Cup 2026 qualifying, Zimbabwe will host Rwanda. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this match.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Zimbabwe have won just 1 of their last 12 matches.
  • Rwanda are winless in their last 5 games.
  • Neither team has ever qualified for the World Cup finals.
  • In the first round of qualifying, Rwanda and Zimbabwe played out a 0-0 draw.
  • In 4 official encounters between these sides, Zimbabwe have the edge with 2 wins to Rwanda’s 1.

Match preview

Zimbabwe are considered solid mid-table contenders in African football. The “Warriors” secured qualification for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, finishing ahead of Kenya and Namibia. However, with only 4 points, Zimbabwe sit at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group and have already lost any mathematical chance of progressing to the finals.

On Friday, Zimbabwe suffered a 1-2 away defeat to Benin, effectively ending their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup. Prior to that, Zimbabwe drew with Nigeria (1-1) and Benin (2-2).

Rwanda, like Zimbabwe, have never enjoyed major successes in their footballing history. The “Wasps” failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, picking up 8 points in their qualifying group. Benin finished on the same points tally but edged Rwanda out on head-to-head criteria.

Nevertheless, Rwanda still have a chance to finish second in their World Cup qualifying group, but to do so, they must defeat Zimbabwe. Rwanda currently have 8 points, trailing Benin by three points in the race for second place. In their previous match, Rwanda lost 0-1 away to Nigeria.

Probable line-ups

  • Zimbabwe: Arubi, Divine — Kadede — Garananga — Emmanuel, Jordan — Knowledge — Nakamba, Kadewere — Tawanda — Maswanhise
  • Rwanda: Fiacre, Claude — Manzi — Ange — Bonheur, Innocent, Kavita — Gilbert — Bizimana — Fitina, Hamon

Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction

Zimbabwe are already out of contention and have looked unconvincing of late. I’m backing the visitors to win this one.

Prediction on game Win Rwanda
Odds: 2.55
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
