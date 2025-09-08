Prediction on game Win Rwanda Odds: 2.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 9, in the 8th round of CAF World Cup 2026 qualifying, Zimbabwe will host Rwanda. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this match.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Zimbabwe have won just 1 of their last 12 matches.

Rwanda are winless in their last 5 games.

Neither team has ever qualified for the World Cup finals.

In the first round of qualifying, Rwanda and Zimbabwe played out a 0-0 draw.

In 4 official encounters between these sides, Zimbabwe have the edge with 2 wins to Rwanda’s 1.

Match preview

Zimbabwe are considered solid mid-table contenders in African football. The “Warriors” secured qualification for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, finishing ahead of Kenya and Namibia. However, with only 4 points, Zimbabwe sit at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group and have already lost any mathematical chance of progressing to the finals.

On Friday, Zimbabwe suffered a 1-2 away defeat to Benin, effectively ending their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup. Prior to that, Zimbabwe drew with Nigeria (1-1) and Benin (2-2).

Rwanda, like Zimbabwe, have never enjoyed major successes in their footballing history. The “Wasps” failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, picking up 8 points in their qualifying group. Benin finished on the same points tally but edged Rwanda out on head-to-head criteria.

Nevertheless, Rwanda still have a chance to finish second in their World Cup qualifying group, but to do so, they must defeat Zimbabwe. Rwanda currently have 8 points, trailing Benin by three points in the race for second place. In their previous match, Rwanda lost 0-1 away to Nigeria.

Probable line-ups

Zimbabwe: Arubi, Divine — Kadede — Garananga — Emmanuel, Jordan — Knowledge — Nakamba, Kadewere — Tawanda — Maswanhise

Rwanda: Fiacre, Claude — Manzi — Ange — Bonheur, Innocent, Kavita — Gilbert — Bizimana — Fitina, Hamon

Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction

Zimbabwe are already out of contention and have looked unconvincing of late. I’m backing the visitors to win this one.