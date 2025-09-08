RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Mexico vs South Korea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 10, 2025

Mexico vs South Korea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 10, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Mexico vs South Korea prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Mexico
Mexico Mexico Schedule Mexico News
Friendly International Friendly International Fixtures Friendly International Predictions
09 sep 2025, 21:00
- : -
International, Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
South Korea
South Korea South Korea Schedule South Korea News
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game South Korea wont lose
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the international friendlies will take place overnight Wednesday at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Mexico will face off against South Korea. Both teams have already secured their spots at the 2026 World Cup and are using this clash as a key preparation stage ahead of the main event. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this matchup with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Mexican national team recently wrapped up a triumphant Gold Cup campaign, claiming their 10th title in tournament history and reinforcing their standing as the most successful side in CONCACAF. However, “El Tri” couldn’t extend their winning run in the next outing, drawing 0-0 with Japan and finishing the match with ten men after Cesar Montes was sent off.

Nevertheless, Javier Aguirre’s squad remain unbeaten in eight straight matches across all competitions. The team has displayed resilience, clinching victories in both the Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League finals, and now looks to maintain their winning momentum ahead of a home World Cup. In head-to-head encounters with South Korea, Mexico holds the advantage—four wins and only two defeats.

South Korea also enters the match in high spirits—having successfully navigated World Cup qualifying and recently securing a confident 2-0 win over the USA. The main star of that encounter was Son Heung-min, who scored and provided an assist—he’s closing in on becoming the national team’s all-time top scorer and most capped player.

After their disappointment in the East Asian Cup final against Japan, the “Asian Tigers” responded emphatically and returned to their trademark reliability—keeping five clean sheets in their last six outings. With a solid blend of attacking flair and defensive discipline, South Korea proves competitive even against top-tier opposition.

Probable lineups

  • Mexico: Malagon, Sanchez, Purata, Vasquez, Gallardo, Ruiz, Alvarez, Pineda, Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado
  • South Korea: Cho, T.S. Lee, J. Kim, M. Kim, H.B. Lee, Seol, Kang In, Paek, Kim, J. Lee, Heung-min

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mexico are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions.
  • South Korea have won five of their last six games, conceding just once.
  • Mexico have won the last three meetings between the sides, including a 3-2 victory in 2020.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match in good form, but South Korea look a touch more cohesive and organized. Their balance between attack and defense, coupled with Son’s drive to reach new milestones, could prove decisive.

Prediction on game South Korea wont lose
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 07:45 Nepal vs Bangladesh prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Nepal Odds: 1.8 Bangladesh Recommended 1xBet
Sri Lanka vs Maldives prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 08:15 Sri Lanka vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Sri Lanka Odds: 1.88 Maldives Bet now Mostbet
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 9 September 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 2.55 Rwanda Bet now Melbet
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 2.09 Ethiopia Recommended Melbet
Namibia vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.55 Sao Tome and Principe Bet now Mostbet
Kenya vs Seychelles prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Kenya vs Seychelles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Kenya Odds: 1.9 Seychelles Bet now 1xBet
Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Burkina Faso vs Egypt: Will Egypt secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup? Burkina Faso Odds: 2 Egypt Recommended 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Cameroon: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 9, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.72 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Armenia vs Ireland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 September 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.8 Ireland Bet now Melbet
Wales vs Canada prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Wales vs Canada: Who will claim victory in the friendly match? Wales Odds: 1.73 Canada Recommended 1xBet
Hungary vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Hungary vs Portugal: Can Portugal secure another victory? Hungary Odds: 1.5 Portugal Bet now Melbet
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 14:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Austria: Will Austria extend their winning streak? Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds: 1.73 Austria Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores