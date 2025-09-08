Prediction on game South Korea wont lose Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the international friendlies will take place overnight Wednesday at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Mexico will face off against South Korea. Both teams have already secured their spots at the 2026 World Cup and are using this clash as a key preparation stage ahead of the main event. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this matchup with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Mexican national team recently wrapped up a triumphant Gold Cup campaign, claiming their 10th title in tournament history and reinforcing their standing as the most successful side in CONCACAF. However, “El Tri” couldn’t extend their winning run in the next outing, drawing 0-0 with Japan and finishing the match with ten men after Cesar Montes was sent off.

Nevertheless, Javier Aguirre’s squad remain unbeaten in eight straight matches across all competitions. The team has displayed resilience, clinching victories in both the Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League finals, and now looks to maintain their winning momentum ahead of a home World Cup. In head-to-head encounters with South Korea, Mexico holds the advantage—four wins and only two defeats.

South Korea also enters the match in high spirits—having successfully navigated World Cup qualifying and recently securing a confident 2-0 win over the USA. The main star of that encounter was Son Heung-min, who scored and provided an assist—he’s closing in on becoming the national team’s all-time top scorer and most capped player.

After their disappointment in the East Asian Cup final against Japan, the “Asian Tigers” responded emphatically and returned to their trademark reliability—keeping five clean sheets in their last six outings. With a solid blend of attacking flair and defensive discipline, South Korea proves competitive even against top-tier opposition.

Probable lineups

Mexico : Malagon, Sanchez, Purata, Vasquez, Gallardo, Ruiz, Alvarez, Pineda, Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado

: Malagon, Sanchez, Purata, Vasquez, Gallardo, Ruiz, Alvarez, Pineda, Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado South Korea: Cho, T.S. Lee, J. Kim, M. Kim, H.B. Lee, Seol, Kang In, Paek, Kim, J. Lee, Heung-min

Match facts and head-to-head

Mexico are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions.

South Korea have won five of their last six games, conceding just once.

Mexico have won the last three meetings between the sides, including a 3-2 victory in 2020.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match in good form, but South Korea look a touch more cohesive and organized. Their balance between attack and defense, coupled with Son’s drive to reach new milestones, could prove decisive.