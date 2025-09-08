Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the international friendlies will take place in the early hours of Wednesday at Lower.com Field in Columbus, where the United States national team hosts Japan. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The US team continues to disappoint its fans in friendlies—losing to South Korea (0-2) marked their second consecutive defeat. Mauricio Pochettino’s side is clearly struggling defensively, conceding six goals in their last three matches while finding the net only twice.

Defensive instability and poor finishing are raising serious concerns just a year before the home World Cup. The team has lost six matches in 2025—something that has happened only four times in the national team’s history. However, against Asian opponents, the Americans have historically done well—winning three of their last four such encounters.

Japan looks much more balanced and consistent. Hajime Moriyasu’s squad is unbeaten in five consecutive matches, keeping a clean sheet in all of them. Yes, the weekend fixture against Mexico ended in a goalless draw, but the "Samurai" regularly create chances and display smart defensive play.

Since the start of 2024, Japan has suffered just one defeat in 17 official matches, winning 14 of them. The team is especially strong when leading 1-0—13 straight victories after they open the scoring. Japan also hasn’t lost to CONCACAF teams in their last three meetings.

Probable lineups

USA : Freese, Dest, Richards, Ream, Arfsten, Adams, Berhalter, Pulisic, Luna, Weah, Balogun

: Freese, Dest, Richards, Ream, Arfsten, Adams, Berhalter, Pulisic, Luna, Weah, Balogun Japan: Suzuki, Sugawara, Watanabe, Seko, Doan, Endo, Kamada, Ito, Maeda, Minamino, Ueda

Match facts and head-to-head

The USA has lost three friendlies in a row, scoring just once in those games.

Japan is unbeaten in its last six matches and has kept five clean sheets.

The USA’s only home win over Japan was in 2006 (3-1).

Prediction

The US national team is in a playing crisis: weak defense, lack of attacking ideas, and uncertainty on the pitch. Against this backdrop, Japan looks like the favorite—showing discipline, consistency, and results.