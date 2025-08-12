RU RU ES ES FR FR
Disgraced former Premier League referee Coote suspended for eight weeks for insulting Klopp

Football news Today, 08:13
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Just over six months have passed since a scandal erupted in England involving referee David Coote, who was caught on video insulting former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Now, the Football Association has put an end to this case.

Details: In July, the FA officially charged Coote with making an offensive or insulting accusation, and now the referee has been suspended by the Football Association for eight weeks. In addition, he has been ordered to attend an in-person educational program.

This means that if the suspension is counted from the date of the decision, which is 12 August, Coote will be eligible to return to refereeing in England as early as 7 October. European matches, however, will have to wait, as UEFA suspended Coote until July 2026 last year.

Recall: During his suspension, Coote decided not to sit idly by, striving to "live an honest life" and has been working as a courier near his home in Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire.

