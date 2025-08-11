RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025

Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Madagascar
Madagascar Madagascar Schedule Madagascar News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
13 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Central African Republic
Central African Republic Central African Republic Schedule Central African Republic News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)

Odds: 1.72
Odds: 1.72
One of the third-round fixtures in the African Nations Championship group stage will take place on Wednesday, as Madagascar faces off against the Central African Republic. For both sides, this is essentially a last-chance match to keep their playoff hopes alive. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with an excellent odds value.

Match preview

The bronze medalists of the previous CHAN edition have had a modest start to this campaign—a 0-0 draw with Mauritania followed by a 1-2 defeat to Tanzania. The team conceded two early goals within the first 20 minutes, seriously complicating their task, but managed to pull one back through Nantenaina Razafimahatratra. Despite their efforts to turn the tide, "Barea" couldn't find a way past the opposition's defense a second time.

Overall, Madagascar displays organized football, but they clearly lack creativity and finishing in attack. However, their experience from the previous tournament and a 4-1 win over CAR earlier this year give the team a psychological edge. Facing a CHAN debutant is a great opportunity to finally kick-start their battle for a spot in the knockout stage.

For the "Beasts," this tournament marks their debut, but so far, the impression has been far from ideal—two defeats in two matches and not a single point earned. First, they lost 2-4 to Burkina Faso, then narrowly fell 0-1 to Mauritania. Their defense looks vulnerable, especially against opponents with quick attacking units.

The group situation forces CAR to play for nothing less than victory in their remaining two games, otherwise, their playoff dreams will be dashed. The main question is whether the team has the stamina and discipline to hold off a more experienced foe while showing some bite up front. Any defensive lapse could prove fatal.

Probable lineups

  • Madagascar: Ramandimbisoa, Rabemananjara, Ratsimbazafy, Randriamanampisoa, Rabearivelo, Rafanomezantsoa, Andrianarimanana, Rakotondrajoa, Rakotondraibe, Razafimaro, Rajaonarivelo.
  • Central African Republic: Ngarsouma, Kokpakpa-Boko, Basse, Namgbema, Ndokomandji, Mungide, Tchibinda, Yangaou, Suango, Zumara, Kogbeto

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Madagascar defeated CAR 4-1 in their last meeting this year, ending a five-match winless streak against this opponent.
  • This is the first time the teams have met at a major tournament.
  • CAR is one of only three teams to have lost more than one match at this year's CHAN.

Prediction

CAR will be forced to play proactively to keep their qualification hopes alive, but Madagascar's experience and more balanced game could be the deciding factor. I expect a cautious start, but ultimately "Barea" should be able to exploit the weaknesses in their opponent's defense.

