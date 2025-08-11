RU RU ES ES FR FR
Istanbul Basaksehir - Viking prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025

Istanbul Basaksehir - Viking prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025

Raphael Durand
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking prediction
Istanbul Basaksehir
13 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
Istanbul, Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu
Viking
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the return-leg clashes in the third qualifying round of the Conference League will unfold on Wednesday at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, where Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir host Norway's Viking. The hosts have already made a strong statement for a spot in the next round, having claimed a 3-1 away win in the first leg, and will now look to cement their success ahead of their Super Lig campaign start. I offer a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Cagdas Atan's squad has looked extremely convincing at the start of the season: three wins in three official matches, and impressive control over both tempo and result. Even after conceding first in Stavanger, the Turks quickly regrouped and scored three times, showcasing maturity and an ability to punish opponents for mistakes.

In front of their home crowd, Basaksehir are unlikely to just defend their lead, as a win here means not only a ticket to the Conference League playoffs but also a morale boost before the domestic league. Recall that in the previous round the Turkish side confidently dispatched Cherno More – 4-0 at home and 1-0 away.

The Norwegian league leaders arrived in Istanbul burdened with the tough task of overturning a two-goal deficit on the road. In the first leg, Morten Jensen's men started brightly with a quick attacking goal, but then crumbled under pressure and allowed the Turks to score three times. Viking's problem is that their attacking boldness often creates huge gaps between the lines, which Basaksehir ruthlessly exploits.

Within the Eliteserien, Viking are still battling for the title, but a packed schedule and long trip could impact the freshness of key players. To have a chance, the Norwegians will need to play aggressively from the start, risking exposure at the back. But considering the form of their opponent and the electric atmosphere in Istanbul, this looks like a dangerous scenario.

Probable lineups

  • Istanbul Basaksehir: Sengezer – Operi, Ba, Opoku, Duarte – Ozdemir – Figueiredo, Gunes, Sahiner, Sari – Keny
  • Viking: Klaesson – Heggheim, Haugen, Bell, Bartelsen – Falkhener – Tripic, Svendsen, Kristiansen, Askildsen – Alte

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg in Norway, Basaksehir won 3-1, making a strong case for progressing to the next round.
  • The Turkish club is unbeaten in their last six matches, with five wins.
  • Viking have struggled in away European matches against stronger opponents.

Prediction

Given the quality, current form, and first-leg result, Istanbul Basaksehir are clear favorites. The Norwegians will have to push forward from the opening whistle, inevitably leaving gaps that the hosts know how to exploit. I expect a confident victory for the Turkish club and their qualification for the Conference League playoff round.

