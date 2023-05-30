Breaking news of the day: May 30
DailySPORTS sums up the day and highlights the top stories that happened on May 30th.
PSG striker Lionel Messi has received a super offer from Saudi Arabia. The striker is also called to the English Premier League.
Manchester United have named their Player of the Season.
New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to strengthen three positions in the team.
Bayern are preparing the return of one of the club's legends.
Napoli have identified the main candidate to replace Luciano Spalletti.
Ukrainian Mikhail Mudryk from Chelsea entered the top 3 in the Premier League.
Liverpool are close to buying the world champion for 70 million euros.
Manchester United can buy the goalkeeper for 75 million euros.
That's all for today. Stay with us!
