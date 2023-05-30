"Napoli" has identified the leading candidate to replace Luciano Spalletti
Football news
Photo: Instagram Luis Enrique / Author unknown
The new head coach of Napoli could be Luis Enrique, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.
The Italian club is reportedly considering the Spanish specialist as a replacement for current coach Luciano Spalletti, who has decided to step down.
53-year-old Enrique has previously coached Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and the Spanish national team.
