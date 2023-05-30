"Napoli" has identified the leading candidate to replace Luciano Spalletti

The new head coach of Napoli could be Luis Enrique, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

The Italian club is reportedly considering the Spanish specialist as a replacement for current coach Luciano Spalletti, who has decided to step down.

53-year-old Enrique has previously coached Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and the Spanish national team.

