"Liverpool" is close to purchasing the world champion for 70 million euros

"Liverpool" is close to purchasing midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from "Brighton" and the Argentina national team, according to journalist Herman Garcia on Twitter.

According to the source, the Merseyside club will pay €70 million for the player. The Argentine will sign a contract with "Liverpool" until the summer of 2028.

It should be noted that at the end of last year, Mac Allister became a world champion with the Argentina national team.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mac Allister has played 40 matches in all competitions for "Brighton," scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

