Bayern is preparing the return of one of the club's legends

Bastian Schweinsteiger or Arjen Robben, who are legends of the club, could be the new general manager of Bayern Munich.

According to Bayern & Germany, the German club is already searching for a new functionary for the position after the dismissal of Oliver Kahn.

Schweinsteiger played for Bayern from 2000 to 2015, while Robben played for the German club from 2009 to 2019.

Recall that Bayern won the German league title for the 11th time in a row in the 2022/2023 season.