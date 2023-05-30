"Manchester United" may buy a goalkeeper for 75 million euros

"Manchester United" is showing interest in Porto and Portuguese national team goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to A Bola.

According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The Manchester-based club is willing to pay €75 million, which is the release clause stated in his contract.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Costa has played 41 matches for Porto in all competitions, conceding 30 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

