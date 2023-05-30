Ukrainian footballer Mudrik has entered the top 3 best players in the Premier League

Ukrainian winger Mikhail Mudrik from London's Chelsea has entered the top 3 fastest players in the English Premier League based on the 2022/2023 season.

The Ukrainian secured third place with a sprint speed of 36.63 kilometers per hour. Only Manchester City defender Kyle Walker (37.31 km/h) and Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson (36.70 km/h) were faster than Mudrik.

Top 5 fastest players in the Premier League

1. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - 37.31 km/h

2. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) - 36.70 km/h

3. Mikhail Mudrik (Chelsea) - 36.63 km/h

4. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) - 36.61 km/h

5. Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) - 36.53 km/h

Mudrik joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk for a transfer fee of 70 million euros. In the current season, the 22-year-old Ukrainian has played 17 matches in all competitions for the London club, scoring no goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2031.

