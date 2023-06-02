Breaking news of the day: June 2

DailySPORTS sums up the day and highlights the main news that occurred on June 2.

- PSG announced the departure of Sergio Ramos.

- Barcelona is considering the acquisition of an experienced midfielder from Atletico.

- Germany announced the squad for the match against Ukraine.

- Barcelona reached an agreement with a midfielder from Manchester City.

- Milan extended the contract of their team's leader.

- Liverpool extended the contract of a veteran player.

- “Kvaradona” named the best player of the season in Serie A.

- Neymar's sister found an unexpected club for him.

- Spain announced the squad for the Nations League final.

That's all for today. Stay tuned with us!