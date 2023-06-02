Spain announced the bid for the final of the League of Nations

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente announced the bid for the final of the League of Nations, which will be held in the Netherlands.

The bid includes 23 players:

Goalkeepers: Simon (Athletic), Kepa (Chelsea) and Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Carvajal (Real Madrid), Navas (Sevilla), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Osasuna), Le Norman (Real Sociedad), Alba (Barcelona) and Bernat (PSG)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Subimendi (Real Sociedad), Ruiz (PSG), Merino (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Canales (Betis), Asensio (Real Madrid), Williams (Athletic), Olmo (RB Leipzig) and Pino (Villarreal)

Forwards: Morata (Atletico), Joselu (Espanyol) and Moreno (Leeds).

The Spanish national team will face Italy in the semifinals on June 15.