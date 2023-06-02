Neymar's sister found an unexpected club for him

Rafaella Santos, the sister of PSG striker Neymar, has expressed her desire to convince her brother to continue his professional soccer career at Botafogo.

The media noted that Santos has long been a fan of the Brazilian club.

She said that such a transfer would please not only her, but also the people of the city.

The girl is confident that she has the opportunity to try to persuade the famous footballer.

Neymar has been playing for PSG since 2017, and his contract runs until the middle of 2025.