Germany has announced the squad for the match against Ukraine

The head coach of the German national team, Hans-Dieter Flick, has called up 26 players for the friendly matches against Ukraine (June 12, Bremen), Poland (June 16, Warsaw), and Colombia (June 20, Gelsenkirchen).

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Fulham, England), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona, Spain), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany).

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg, Germany), Robin Gosens (Atalanta, Italy), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig, Germany), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham, England), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig, Germany), David Raum (RB Leipzig, Germany), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid, Spain), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Malik Tillman (AC Milan, Italy), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund, Germany).

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich, Germany), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City, England), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich, Germany), Kevin Schade (Brentford, England), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).

Forwards: Nicklas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen, Germany), Kai Havertz (Chelsea, England), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, Germany).

