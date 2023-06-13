The referees of the match Germany - Ukraine refused the fee

The friendly match between Germany and Ukraine ended in a 3-3 draw and the proceeds from ticket sales will go to help the Ukrainian people.

After the game a generous gesture was made by the match officials.

Greek referee Anastassios Sidiropoulos, his assistants Reinhart Buxbaum and Chassan Koula, fourth official Ioannis Papadopoulos and video assistants Aristotelis Diamantopoulos and Spyridon Zampalas said they would not take money for their work and gave it to Ukraine.

In total, about 4 thousand euros will go from the judges to the needs of the Ukrainian people.