Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Germany

In an away friendly match, the Ukrainian national team played a draw against the German national team with a score of 3-3.

The scoring was opened by Niklas Fullkrug at the beginning of the match. In the 18th minute, Viktor Tsyhankov equalized the score, and a few minutes later, the Ukrainians took the lead thanks to an own goal by Antonio Rudiger. In the 56th minute, Tsyhankov scored Ukraine's third goal. Towards the end of the match, Germany avoided defeat with goals from Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich.

Germany - Ukraine - 3:3 (1:2)

Goals: Fullkrug, 6 - 1:0, Tsyhankov, 18 - 1:1, Rudiger, 23 (own goal) - 1:2, Tsyhankov, 56 - 1:3, Havertz, 83 - 2:3, Kimmich, 90 (penalty)

Germany: Trapp, Rudiger, Ginter, Schlatterbeck (Klostermann, 46), Raum (Henrichs, 71), Wolf (Hoffmann, 62), Goretzka (Musiala, 62), Kimmich, Brandt (Wirtz, 71), Sane, Fullkrug (Havertz, 46).

Ukraine: Trubin, Tymchyk, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko (Sobol, 78), Yarmolenko (Malinovskyi, 65), Mudryk (Pykhalyonok, 78), Stepanenko (Ignatenko, 65), Sudakov, Tsyhankov (Zubkov, 71), Dovbyk (Vanat, 64).