Captain of the German national team called the Ukrainian team's goals "stupid"

One of the leaders of the German national team Yosua Kimmich spoke out about the control match with Ukraine.

The game ended with the score 3-3, although the Germans were losing 1:3.

According to Kimmich, the team was perfectly prepared for the game.

"We scored quickly but conceded two silly goals. After a simple mistake, the score was 1-for-3. That's exactly what we need to fix in the next matches. Luckily we were able to reward ourselves with two goals at the end," said the German team captain.