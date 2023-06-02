Renowned coach turned down Napoli

Napoli continues to look for a replacement for Luciano Spalletti, who is preparing to leave the club.

As the source writes, the Italian club offered the position of head coach to Julian Nagelsmann.

It is noted that the conditions of the contract did not suit the German specialist. It is not yet known whether Napoli are going to make an improved offer.

It should be recalled that Nagelsmann was fired from Bayern over the course of last season.

Tottenham are also interested in his services.