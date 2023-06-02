PSG has announced the departure of Sergio Ramos

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain has announced on their official website the departure of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

The 37-year-old player's contract with the French club expires on June 30, and both parties have decided not to extend the agreement. Consequently, the Spaniard will become a free agent and will be able to join another club on a free transfer.

Ramos joined PSG in the summer of 2021 from Real Madrid as a free agent. He has played a total of 57 matches in all competitions for the French club, scoring five goals and providing one assist. During his time at PSG, Ramos won the French league title twice and also lifted the French Super Cup.

