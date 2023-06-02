AC Milan has extended the contract of their team leader

AC Milan's official website announced the contract extension of Portuguese forward Rafael Leão.

The new agreement between the 23-year-old player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2028. The player's salary will be five million euros per year plus two million in bonuses. The release clause in the new contract will be set at 175 million euros.

Leão joined AC Milan from Lille in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of 29.5 million euros. He has played a total of 162 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 36 assists.

