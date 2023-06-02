"Liverpool" has extended the contract with the veteran of the team

"Liverpool" has extended the contract with the Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the official announcement of the contract extension will be made in the near future. The 36-year-old's contract is likely to be valid until the summer of 2024. In the current season, he has played only one match and conceded one goal.

Adrian joined "Liverpool" in the summer of 2019 from "West Ham" as a free agent. He has played a total of 26 matches for the club in all competitions, conceding 36 goals.

Don't miss: Messi and Ronaldo will face each other again.