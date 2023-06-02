Messi and Ronaldo will play against each other again

PSG have announced their plans for a preseason tour in Japan.

The official website of the Parisians indicates that the team will play three matches. The opponents will be Sereso Osaka (July 28), Al Nasr (July 25) and Inter (August 1).

Thus, it is possible that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play against each other.

The meeting between the star players may not take place if the Argentine does not extend his contract with PSG.