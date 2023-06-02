"Kvaradona" - the best player of the season in Serie A

The best player of the season in Serie A has been recognized as Georgian midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, nicknamed "Kvaradona," from Napoli, according to the official website of the tournament.

The player took first place based on the analysis of Stats Perform using the Hawk-Eye system data.

In the current season, 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia played 33 matches for Napoli in the Italian league, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

