"Barcelona" has reached an agreement with the midfielder of "Manchester City"

"Barcelona" has reached an agreement with German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from "Manchester City," according to Sport.es.

According to the source, the Catalan club has agreed on a contract with the player until the summer of 2026. The midfielder could join "Barça" for free as his contract with "City" expires on June 30. The German will make a decision in the near future.

In the current season, 32-year-old Gundogan has played 49 matches in all competitions for "Manchester City," scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

