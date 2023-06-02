"Barcelona" is rumored to be interested in acquiring an experienced midfielder from "Atletico"
Photo: instagram Xavi / Author unknown
The head coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, has confirmed that the Catalan club has the opportunity to buy Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira Carrasco from Atletico Madrid for 20 million euros.
"We have the possibility to buy Carrasco this summer. We will see what happens. We like this player. But right now, I can't say more," Xavi stated, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.
In the current season, 29-year-old Carrasco has played 44 matches in all competitions for Atletico, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.
Don't miss: Xavi reveals what Barcelona will do in case of Messi's departure.
