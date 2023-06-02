Xavi told what Barcelona will do if Messi fails

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez spoke about how the club plans to work during the transfer window.

It is no secret that the Catalans are actively trying to bring back Lionel Messi, whose contract with PSG expires this month.

"If Leo doesn't come back this summer, we will still need a player of that level. Bernardo Silva? Of course that would be great, but it would be very difficult to make such a transfer," said the Spanish coach.

Messi, the former Barcelona captain, has played 40 games for Paris this season, scoring 21 goals and giving 20 assists.