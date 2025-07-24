Big hope! Official: João Mário joins Juventus

Juventus continues to make moves in the transfer market.

Details: Today, via the social network X, the Juventus Turin press office officially announced the signing of 25-year-old Porto right-back João Mário.

It’s reported that the agreement between the player and the Turin giants runs until 2030, with the transfer costing Juventus €13 million.

João Mário is a product of the Dragons’ academy. He navigated a tough road from youth setups to the junior teams, eventually joining Porto’s first squad in 2020.

Last season, João featured in 41 matches for the club, providing seven assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €10 million.

Ufficiale | João Mário è un nuovo giocatore della Juventus! 🇵🇹



Reminder: Juventus still hopes to sign Frattesi, despite his ongoing talks with Inter.