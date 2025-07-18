Juventus keeps hope alive for Frattesi signing despite his talks with Inter

Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi still has three years left on his contract with the Nerazzurri. Nevertheless, he is in negotiations with the club over a new deal, which hasn't deterred potential suitors.

Details: According to La Repubblica, Juventus are still holding out hope of signing Frattesi, despite the aforementioned efforts. Turin's general manager Damien Comolli is well aware that luring a player away from a direct rival is a tough challenge, but talks with the player's entourage are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Inter's management, led by Giuseppe Marotta, is negotiating with the player to offer Frattesi improved terms and extend his current deal, which runs until 2028.

Reminder: Since joining from Sassuolo in 2023, Frattesi has made 89 appearances for Inter and has become a key player for the Italian national team.