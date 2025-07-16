Unexpected meeting: Arkadiusz Milik runs into Antoine Griezmann while vacationing in Ibiza

Juventus star Arkadiusz Milik jetted off for a holiday on the famed Spanish island of Ibiza, where he bumped into another football luminary—Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. The Polish striker shared a photo with the Frenchman on his Instagram page.

Milik posted several vacation snapshots, among which was a picture with Griezmann. It seems the French forward was caught for the photo shortly after emerging from the sea.

Last season, Griezmann featured in 56 matches across all competitions, netting 17 goals and providing 9 assists. Milik, on the other hand, missed the entire season due to injury, prompting Juventus to consider offloading the Pole this summer.

It's worth noting that both Juventus and Atlético Madrid took part in the Club World Cup, which meant their season wrapped up later than most other teams. Both the Italians and the Spaniards exited the tournament fairly early—Atlético bowed out in the group stage, while Juventus were eliminated in the round of 16.