"Milan or Manchester United could be good options for Vlahović," – Kovačević on the Serbian's transfer

Former Juventus player and current Olympiacos sporting director, Darko Kovačević, shared his thoughts on his compatriot, Dušan Vlahović.

Details: In an interview with gazzetta.it, Kovačević addressed the situation surrounding Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović. With Jonathan David's signing and rumors about another loan move for Kolo Muani, it's becoming clear that the Serbian's playing time will be limited.

I would tell Dušan to make the move right away. It's never easy to leave Juventus, and I say that from personal experience. However, sometimes you need to challenge yourself again to be happy and reach the next level. Someone like Vlahović should always be a starter, whether it's at Juventus or elsewhere. Milan or Manchester United could be good options for Dušan.

For the record, Vlahović's contract with Juventus runs until June 2026, and the Serbian has no intention of either extending or terminating it. The striker is set to earn 8 million euros this year, plus 4 million in bonuses.



