Bayern Munich and Burnley in the final stages of compensation for Kompany

Bayern Munich and Burnley are in the final stages of agreeing on compensation for head coach Vincent Kompany.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian specialist is very close to signing a contract with the Munich team. Everything between the parties is already set. Recently, Vincent Kompany informed Burnley of his decision to take over at Bayern Munich.

By the way, Bayern offered 10 million euros for Kompany, but Burnley is asking for 10 million more. However, Munich are confident that they will be able to reach an agreement in the end. Earlier reports indicated that Bayern and Kompany had already reached an agreement on the terms of the contract. Now, it remains to find a compromise between the clubs.

Kompany has been coaching Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his guidance, Burnley confidently won the Championship, but they were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 19th this season.

Previously, Bayern were turned down by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick. They also attempted to negotiate a continuation of their collaboration with Tuchel, but those talks fell through as well.