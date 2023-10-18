Athletic's leader was injured. He will miss match with Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams will not help his team in the upcoming matches.

The Spanish star footballer suffered an injury to his left intercostal muscle. He was diagnosed with damage at the level of the space between the eighth and ninth ribs in the posterior region.

According to Marca, the winger has already missed training with the team due to injury.

Let us note that Nico Williams was injured in the last match of the Spanish national team in the qualifying round for the 2024 European Championship.

The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation at his club. He is expected to have four training sessions to return to full fitness.

The footballer himself said that he was experiencing acute pain. The infiltration procedure can help solve the situation.

In the next round of the Spanish championship, Athletic will play with the current champion of the country, Barcelona. The meeting will take place on October 22 at the Olympic Lewis Companies stadium.

Nico Williams is the leader of the Bass club. Last season, he played 43 matches for Athletic in all competitions, scored nine goals and provided six assists. Williams has four assists in six games this season.