RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Athletic's leader was injured. He will miss match with Barcelona

Athletic's leader was injured. He will miss match with Barcelona

Football news Today, 07:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Athletic's leader was injured. He will miss the Barcelona match Photo: FC Athletic Twitter

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams will not help his team in the upcoming matches.

The Spanish star footballer suffered an injury to his left intercostal muscle. He was diagnosed with damage at the level of the space between the eighth and ninth ribs in the posterior region.

According to Marca, the winger has already missed training with the team due to injury.

Let us note that Nico Williams was injured in the last match of the Spanish national team in the qualifying round for the 2024 European Championship.

The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation at his club. He is expected to have four training sessions to return to full fitness.

The footballer himself said that he was experiencing acute pain. The infiltration procedure can help solve the situation.

In the next round of the Spanish championship, Athletic will play with the current champion of the country, Barcelona. The meeting will take place on October 22 at the Olympic Lewis Companies stadium.

Nico Williams is the leader of the Bass club. Last season, he played 43 matches for Athletic in all competitions, scored nine goals and provided six assists. Williams has four assists in six games this season.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Athletic Bilbao LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia Football news Today, 05:37 Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia
VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled
UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Yesterday, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C
Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:10 Bellingham answered a question about leaving Real Madrid Football news Today, 08:03 Mudryk surprised British journalists with his performance Football news Today, 07:55 Messi said whether he is ready to leave Inter Miami in the winter Football news Today, 07:31 Athletic's leader was injured. He will miss match with Barcelona Football news Today, 07:24 Juventus player speaks out about disqualification for playing in bookmakers Football news Today, 07:18 Osimhen closer to moving to Chelsea Football news Today, 07:13 Famous football coach refused to join clubs from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:48 Barcelona President implicated in Negreira bribery case Football news Today, 06:36 Nice punished its player who supported Palestine Football news Today, 05:37 Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia
Sport Predictions
Football Today PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023