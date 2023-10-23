VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record

In the match of the 10th round of La Liga, Barcelona hosted Athletic Bilbao.

The meeting turned out to be extremely difficult for the reigning champion, and they managed to score the only goal in the match only 10 minutes before the end of the match.

Its author was 17-year-old Catalan youth forward Marc Guia. He entered the field in the 79th minute of the match, and after 34 seconds he scored with an accurate shot. Just as the goal was scored, the young Barcelona talent responded to a penetrating pass from João Felix and sent the ball into the net with his second touch.

It is interesting that his goal became a record for the Spanish championship and we are not talking about age limits. He became the author of the fastest goal scored by a debutant.

By the way, three minutes after the goal was scored, Guya scored again, but this time not in a good way. The referee gave him a yellow card.

After 10 rounds played, the Catalan team remains in third place in the standings and is one point behind the leading Real Madrid.