17-year-old footballer Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring for Barcelona

Football news Today, 06:04
Kenley Ward
Photo: Barcelona Twitter

17-year-old Barcelona footballer Marc Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring the winning goal in the 10th round of La Liga against Athletic (1:0).

According to Spanish media, the number of his followers on Instagram has increased more than fivefold - and this in just one evening.

Before the game, the Spanish football player had 44 thousand subscribers on the social network, and now their number exceeds 250 thousand. Interestingly, the number continues to grow constantly.

Let us remind you that on October 22, Barcelona and Athletic played in the match of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga. The young player of the Catalan club entered the field in the 79th minute, and already in the 80th minute he scored his first goal for the senior team, which brought the team victory. Interestingly, Guia set a La Liga record.

After ten matches, Barcelona is third in the league with 24 points, while Athletic is in sixth position with 17 points.

The leader of the standings is Real Madrid and Girona with 25 points.

