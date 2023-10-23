Xavi told how he decided to play 17-year-old Guia on the field

Barcelona head coach Xavi explained why he decided to play 17-year-old Marc Guia on the field against Athletic.

The young football player appeared in the game in the 79th minute of the match, and less than a minute later he scored the only goal in the match.

"I have no problem looking for strength among our youth. In fact, I always instill in them the same confidence that was instilled in me when I was 17-18 years old.

I'm surprised they aren't afraid. I see a spark in them. They look me in the eyes and say: 'Give me a chance, you will see that everything will be fine.' I saw it in Gavi, Balda, Yamal, Fermina, and now I see it in Mark. He didn't look scared," the coach said.

The meeting took place as part of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga and ended with a score of 1:0.

Barcelona are currently third in the Spanish La Liga after ten matches, with 24 points.

After his goal, Marc Guia entered the history of the Spanish Championships as the author of the fastest goal among the debutants who came on as a substitute.